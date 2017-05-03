Google Taps D.C. Group to Coach Minority Entrepreneurs

Google wants to help underserved small businesses grow online — and it has enlisted D.C.-based Walker’s Legacy to help.

The Silicon Valley technology giant’s new digital coaching program sets out to support minority entrepreneurs and teach them how to utilize digital marketing resources, with free, in-person classes throughout the year. Walker’s Legacy, an 8-year-old professional collective for women of color in business, will run the program in the District.

Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) chose to roll out the program in D.C. and eight other markets because “there’s a gap in knowledge and research of digital tools that we know are really effective for growing businesses,” said Aisha Taylor, strategic partnerships lead for Google. The program, part of Google’s Business Inclusion initiatives, will also operate in New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Miami, the Bay Area and Austin, Texas.

The two parties declined to comment on any financial aspects of the partnership

The post Google taps D.C. group to coach minority entrepreneurs appeared first on WTOP.

