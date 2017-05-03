GlaxoSmithKline Making $139M Investment in Rockville Plant

British drug giant GlaxoSmithKline PLC (NYSE: GSK) is investing $139 million to expand its Rockville manufacturing site, saying it needs extra capacity there to meet anticipated demand for its lupus drug.

The expansion would allow the company to boost bulk production of a substance used in several of its drugs, including Benlysta, by about 50 percent.

The expansion comes as the pharmaceutical giant is awaiting Food and Drug Administration approval to sell a new self-injectable form of Benlysta. Company officials expect a decision by the second half of 2017. The company already uses the substance in the intravenous version of Benlysta and several other drugs, including Nucala for asthma and raxibacumab for inhaled anthrax.

The 420,000-square-foot campus and manufacturing site, 9911 Belward Campus Drive, has more than 400 employees. A GSK spokeswoman said the expansion won’t create new full-time jobs but may result in contracts with construction companies.

