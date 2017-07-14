George Mason University Signs Research Agreement With Six Schools

George Mason University announced Tuesday it has signed a memorandum of understanding with six other Virginia research universities in an effort to advance the life sciences industry in the state.

As part of the partnership, the schools will “share with each other all of their R&D cores so that we are essentially one R&D community,” said Deborah Crawford, George Mason’s vice president for research, in an email. Other than George Mason, the schools in the partnership are University of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Tech, Eastern Virginia Medical School, William & Mary, and Old Dominion University.

Currently, if a professor or other researcher at one school wants to use R&D facilities at another school, they must pay high prices. But the agreement allows them to do it at the same rates at all seven universities regardless of which is their employer.

The agreement was organized by Virginia Catalyst, formerly known as Virginia Biosciences Health Research Corp., a state-funded…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

