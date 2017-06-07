George Mason Selects New Business School Dean

Maury Peiperl, a D.C. native who has held professor positions at the International Institute for Management Development and the London Business School, has been named the new dean of George Mason University’s School of Business.

Peiperl is currently the director of the Cranfield School of Management and pro-vice-chancellor of Cranfield University in England. He will begin his new job in Fairfax in August. He replaces Sarah Nutter, who left Mason to take lead of the Charles H. Lundquist College of Business at the University of Oregon in January.

Peiperl said in a statement Tuesday that he was drawn to Mason by its “energetic and innovative culture.” Mason officials said they’ll look to Peiperl to strengthen business and government partnerships, engage more broadly with the business community and to keep the business school on an upward trajectory.

Mason’s business school tied for 53rd nationally in U.S. News & World Report’s 2018 evaluation of part-time MBA programs — a jump…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

