First Wharf Apartments Open for Leasing in Less Than a Week

Two apartment buildings within The Wharf on the Southwest D.C. waterfront, totaling nearly 650 units between them, will begin leasing, by appointment only, on May 15. Both are expected to welcome their first tenants in the fall, if not sooner.

The Channel, the largest apartment building under construction in Greater Washington at 501 units, and Incanto, a luxury, 148-unit building, are both expected to open at roughly the same time as the rest of The Wharf’s 12-acre first phase — although the Incanto website suggests its first residents might be able to move in by summer.

New renderings of The Channel, at 950 Maine Ave. SW, show an infinity pool that appears to cascade into a waterfall, deck seating and a green courtyard six floors up, a fireplace, TV and seating in the lobby, and a rooftop deck. The building was designed by Perkins Eastman.

Geared toward a younger, professional audience, The Channel consists of two "L"-shaped wings centered around a 150,000-square-foot, 6,000-seat

