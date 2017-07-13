Fairfax Board Signs Off on Capital One’s Big Venue and Wegmans

Capital One has a clear path to adding a 125,000-square-foot conference and performing arts center and an urban-format Wegmans store at its McLean campus as the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved changes to bank’s campus redevelopment plan.

The supervisors on Tuesday approved Capital One’s request for an additional 243,199 square feet, growing the project to 5.2 million square feet at buildout. The number of residential units will stay the same, at 1,230.

After originally committing to a 30,000-square-foot community center, Capital One pitched the expanded performing arts center in 2015 after conversations with the supervisors. The new plan calls for a $120 million, 1,500-seat auditorium for corporate training and public performing-arts events, a 225-seat “black box” performance space and two classrooms. The development plan commits to making the main hall available to the county 30 days per season. The black-box space would be available to the public for…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

