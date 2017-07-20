Elon Musk Says He Has ‘verbal’ Government Approval for East Coast Hyperloop Tunnels

Business magnate and inventor Elon Musk tweeted Thursday morning that he has received “verbal” government approval for his tunnel-building company to construct infrastructure for a hyperloop transportation system connecting Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City.

Hyperloop is a mode of transportation championed by Musk that propels pods through low-pressure tubes. The low air resistance and reduced friction allows the pods to hit blazing speeds of more than 700 mph. Musk suggested the hyperloop could create a 29-minute D.C.-to-New York trip from city center to city center.

“Verbal gov’t approval” isn’t really how such grand infrastructure projects get moving, so it remains to be seen where this project stands and what will come of it. He added on Twitter that the system could have “up to a dozen or more entry/exit elevators” in each city.

