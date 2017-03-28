D.C. Ranks Well for Women in Tech — Except for One Thing

In another title defense, D.C. keeps the crown as the country’s best tech city for women, according to an annual SmartAsset analysis.

The District’s top rank for the third consecutive year is as much a victory for the city as for the industry, with females making up 41 percent of D.C.’s tech workers — well above the national average of about 26 percent and higher than all other cities in the personal finance website’s top 15. It also has more women in computer- and math-related positions than most other U.S. cities.

But even though the percentage of jobs filled by women rose by about 1.5 percent between 2014 and 2015, the gender pay gap also grew: the female-to-male earnings ratio in Washington is now 94.8 percent, down from 99.3 percent in the 2016 report.

This decline is consistent with the national trend, with the male-to-female income now at 84.8 percent after reaching 86.7 percent in last year’s report. And even with its slight drop, D.C. has one of the smallest gaps…

The post D.C. ranks well for women in tech — except for one thing appeared first on WTOP.

Get more at Read More