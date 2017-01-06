College Park Is Now a Special Maryland Tax Incentive Zone

Want to score tax breaks for opening a new business in Maryland? Head to College Park.

A 470-acre area in and around the University of Maryland campus has been designated as a RISE Zone that will offer tax breaks to some businesses within its borders, the Maryland Department of Commerce announced Thursday.

Local

Maryland 1 hour ago

Virginia, Maryland Governments Prepare to Fight Human Trafficking in 2020

Virginia 4 hours ago

FBI: Deadly Denny’s Shooting Was 4th Target in Robbery Spree

A RISE — or Regional Institution Strategic Enterprise Zone — is a Maryland program aimed at economic development and job creation. Commercial and industrial businesses in (or moving to) the zone can benefit from real estate and income tax credits.

RISE zones tend to be centered around institutions of higher learning. A similar zone is located around University Maryland Baltimore.

Among the businesses eligible to receive incentives: engineering, cybersecurity, aerospace, and biotechnology, among others. Existing businesses in a RISE Zone that invest a minimum of $5 million and create at least 50 jobs are eligible for the benefits. Companies in target industries are eligible for…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post College Park is now a special Maryland tax incentive zone appeared first on WTOP.

Get more at Read More

Copyright DC WTOP
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us