Clutch Group Merging With Houston Rival

The Clutch Group, a D.C. company that provides support for law firms and general counsels, is merging with rival Morae Legal Corp.

Terms were not disclosed. The merger is expected to close within 15 days.

The combined company will be called Morae Global Corp. and will count 300 employees on its roster. It will have offices in D.C., Houston, Chicago and New York as well as London, Bangalore, Zurich and Hong Kong. It will be headquartered in Houston. The company would not disclose revenue.

Morae founder Shahzad Bashir will serve as president and CEO. Abhi Shah, founder and CEO of Clutch, will be vice chairman of Morae’s board.

Shah, who was honored as EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year in the services category 2015, said Clutch’s focus on the financial services industry and Morae’s roots in the energy and life sciences sectors will complement one another.

Clutch was founded in 2007 and made the Inc. 5000 list in 2014 and 2015. For the latter year, it reported $55.7 million in revenue and…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post Clutch Group merging with Houston rival appeared first on WTOP.

