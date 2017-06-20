Capital Bikeshare Headed Toward Corporate Sponsorship

Arlington County is expected on Tuesday to approve a policy designed to advance the prospect of selling a regionwide corporate sponsorship of the Capital Bikeshare system.

Capital Bikeshare is the third largest system of its kind in the U.S. with more than 3,500 bicycles spread across 40 stations. It is operated by Motivate International Inc. and subsidized not only by rider and station fees, but also by the jurisdictions in which it is located — D.C., Arlington, Alexandria, Fairfax County and Montgomery County.

It is also one of the few large systems without a sponsor. In New York, Citibank sponsors New York Citi Bike through a $41 million, five-year deal. Blue Cross Blue Shield sponsors the systems in Chicago, Minneapolis and Kansas City. Hulu backs the Santa Monica, California bike share system while Alaska Airlines sponsored Seattle’s Pronto Cycle.

