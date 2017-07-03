Building a Block: Inside the Massive Effort to Build The Boro in Tysons

In Tysons, six construction cranes and enough concrete to fill 50 Olympic-sized swimming pools are laying the outline of what will be The Boro, a massive mixed-use development from The Meridian Group and Kettler.

The $485 million construction project is big by any standards. It’s an enormous project by suburban standards, likely the largest in Greater Washington outside of The Wharf and Capitol Crossing, both in D.C.

Meridian began construction on the 18-acre former SAIC headquarters property, bounded by Leesburg Pike, Greensboro Drive and Solutions Drive, in October. When the first phase is complete in late 2018 and early 2019, it will include 500,000 square feet of office, 677 multifamily units developed by Kettler, 154,000 square feet of retail (including a 70,000-square-foot flagship Whole Foods Market, the area’s largest), a 15-screen Showplace Icon movie theater, 1-acre park, and two new roads. The blocks are within a quarter mile of the Greensboro Metro Station.

