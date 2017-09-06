Bowser Gets Behind St. Elizabeths Campus as Future Home for New Hospital

The St. Elizabeths East campus is the best home for a new hospital to replace the ailing, District-owned United Medical Center, according to a site selection study commissioned by the mayor’s office and released Tuesday.

The study by Healthcare Business Solutions was conducted in two steps. It first evaluated six potential sites last fall, ranking the top three in order as UMC’s current location on Southern Avenue, the former Fletcher Johnson School on Benning Road, and St. E’s. In the second phase of the study, St. E’s was deemed the best.

“St. Elizabeths campus was chosen after an analysis of six available potential building sites within Wards 7 and 8, using ranking factors that were carefully selected by the District,” Mayor Muriel Bowser said in a statement, declining to give more specifics about what since put St. E’s over the others. “This report moves the District closer to its goal of finding a sustainable, efficient solution that ensures residents in every ward have access…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post Bowser gets behind St. Elizabeths campus as future home for new hospital appeared first on WTOP.

