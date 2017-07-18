Big Indoor Shooting Range Could Find a Home Next to Loudoun’s Topgolf and iFly

The Peterson Cos. has committed to big, experiential retail as the draw for its Commonwealth Center project in Ashburn. The development, located at the intersection of Route 7 and the Loudoun County Parkway, is already home to Topgolf and iFly, the indoor skydiving facility.

Next up, perhaps? Firearms, martial arts and cycling. In one building.

The Leesburg-based Caliber Club plans a 66,730-square foot indoor recreation center dominated by a firing range, and has inquired with the county to see if the industrial zoning could be modified to accommodate it.

According to the filing, Caliber plans more than 36,000 square feet of recreational uses, including a 16,718-square-foot shooting range, digital simulator rooms, a martial arts dojo, cycling, billiards room, VIP party rooms and athletic training space. Non-recreation areas total another 29,330 square feet and include a gun store and rental operation, locker rooms, offices, massage rooms, and more than 9,000 square feet of cafe and bar…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

