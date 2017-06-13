Architect Selected for $75M 9/11 Memorial Visitor Education Center at the Pentagon

If you commute to or by the Pentagon, you’ve certainly noticed the sign in the Washington Boulevard interchange with Columbia Pike for the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Visitor Education Center.

There is progress to report on that front. The Pentagon Memorial Fund has selected Fentress Architects, the Denver-based firm announced, to design the $75 million center, the companion to the memorial itself that opened on the Pentagon grounds on Sept. 11, 2008.

The visitor center site is located in the flight path of American Airlines Flight 77 and adjacent to both the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial and the 9/11 Pentagon Group Burial Marker in Arlington National Cemetery. It is expected to total 100,000-plus square feet and include exhibition spaces, classrooms, an auditorium, sky terrace, reflection room, and office.

Flight 77 killed 184 people on Sept. 11, 2001, when hijackers flew it into the Penagon’s western side at 9:37 a.m. Less than an hour earlier, two other hijacked flights crashed into the Twin…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

