2 Local Contractors File Liens on Trump International Hotel

Two local small businesses say they have not been compensated for their work on the new Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

According to The Washington Post, Joseph J. Magnolia Inc. and A&D Construction have filed liens for the work they performed and are still awaiting response from the Trump Organization.

Magnolia, a family-owned plumbing firm with offices in D.C. and Maryland, claims it is owed $2.98 million for plumbing, mechanical and HVAC work performed from September 2014 to December 2016, according to the report. It named Trump Old Post Office LLC and construction manager Lendlease U.S. in its lien, which was filed Dec. 21.

A&D Construction, a small, Hispanic-owned construction company based in Sterling, said it is owed close to $80,000 for wall and crown-molding work performed in the lead up to the hotel’s formal opening in October, according to the report. A&D filed its lien on Nov. 9, the day after hotel owner Donald Trump was elected president.

