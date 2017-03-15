​With Arroz, Mike Isabella Begins His Biggest Year Yet — and Then Plans to Slow Down

Mike Isabella is gearing up for a pretty big year. He’s got five restaurants opening in 2017: Arroz in the Marriott Marquis hotel downtown opens later this month, followed by the casual Kapnos Marketa at BWI, a Kapnos Taverna location going into The Hotel at the University of Maryland in College Park, Requin with chef Jen Carroll at The Wharf, and then Isabella Eatery, a 10-venue food hall in Tysons Galleria.

Which is why he has zero plans for post-2017.

“I have nothing planned after Isabella Eatery, and I won’t have anything planned for after Isabella Eatery for awhile,” he said in an interview Monday.

That’s partly due to the sheer volume of resources Isabella Eatery is taking up — though he declined to disclose buildout or startup costs — but also because the size of the Mike Isabella Concepts footprint and the potential of a restaurant bubble has him thinking more conservatively.

“I feel like I’m tapped out in D.C. I don’t think there’s that much more for me…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post ​With Arroz, Mike Isabella begins his biggest year yet — and then plans to slow down appeared first on WTOP.

Get more at Read More