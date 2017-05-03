​Warby Parker’s Latest in Greater Washington, At Home Opening in Chantilly and More Retail News

Warby Parker will open its next D.C.-area store in Bethesda, with the shop’s opening day planned for Saturday.

It’s the first store in the Maryland suburbs for the New York-based brand, which launched as an online-only business and entered the market in 2015 with a Georgetown store. It has since opened in Shaw at The Shay and in Tysons Corner Center.

The 1,170-square-foot store, with its library motif, plush leather seating and “Reference Desk” front counter that features a mural by French illustrators Maxime Prou and Adele Favreau, is located at 4821 Bethesda Ave.

It will not have a eye-exam facility, but it will have opticians on hand for frame adjustments. True to form, the store will have an exclusive, Bethesda-only pair of sunglasses available for the opening.

At Home: Texas-based retailer At Home is opening its latest in the D.C. area, a 100,000-square-foot store at 13910 Metrotech Drive in Chantilly. The opening, planned for May 10, will give At Home three stores in the…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post ​Warby Parker’s latest in Greater Washington, At Home opening in Chantilly and more retail news appeared first on WTOP.

Get more at Read More