​Macy’s Adding Discount Backstage Concept to Another D.C.-area Store

Macy’s Backstage, the bargain offshoot of the national department store, is coming to the Macy’s at the Mall at Prince Georges in Hyattsville.

Construction is underway to convert 14,500 square feet on the third floor of the store, located at 3500 East-West Highway, into the discount concept. It will be the region’s third Backstage, following other at Dulles Town Center and Lakeforest Mall in Gaithersburg.

Backstage offers a mix of deeply discounted goods that regular Macy’s stores carry and lower-market brands typical at bargain department stores such as T.J. Maxx. In fact, as we’ve pointed out in the past, Backstage feels a lot like T.J. Maxx, with its impulse buy-lined checkout area. Scroll through the gallery for look.

A Macy’s spokesperson said the Backstage at Mall at Prince Georges will open Aug. 26.

The move comes as the Mall at Prince Georges — formerly known as Prince George’s Plaza — has been undergoing a renovation. Owner Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post ​Macy's adding discount Backstage concept to another D.C.-area store appeared first on WTOP.

