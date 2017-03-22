​Exclusive: New Food Incubator Coming to Brookland

D.C.’s food incubators just keep coming: The latest is Tastemakers, a commercial kitchen and retail space slated for Brookland from the owners of the Captain Cookie and the Milkman food trucks and retail store.

Captain Cookie founders Kirk and Juliann Francis have leased an 8,000-square-foot warehouse at 2800 10th St. NE, about a half mile from the Brookland-CUA Metro station. The former mayonnaise factory is less than a block from the Right Proper Brewing Co. production facility and just a couple of blocks away from Mess Hall, another food business incubator.

Tastemakers will have a large commercial kitchen with cold and dry storage, as well as space for as many as eight vendor kiosks where members can sell their wares. There will also be a shared office space with a conference room and a demonstration kitchen.

Kirk Francis has been searching for the last year for a site with proximity to Metro, three garage bays and onsite parking, what he calls a “unicorn combination.” Bethany…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

