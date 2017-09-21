​Developer Bringing New ‘low-cost Luxury’ Hotel to Southwest D.C.

Boutique hotel brand citizenM is coming to D.C. The chain, which has most of its hotels in Europe, will supply the flag for a new hotel planned for 555 E St. SW, according to to the developers of the site.

The project includes a 252-room citizenM and a 194-unit apartment building, according to E Street Development Group LLC, a partnership that includes CityPartners LLC and Potomac Investment Properties Inc.

CitizenM’s hotel will be across the street from another hotel the developer opened next door in 2015, the Hyatt Place National Mall at 400 E St. NW. The two properties were always part of the same development; E Street won the rights to develop the D.C.-owned parcels back in 2009, and began work in earnest on the project in 2013. The first phase included a new fire station for the District’s Engine Co. 13, which was built under the Hyatt Place.

E Street’s original plan called for a 305,000-square-foot office building in the second phase, however. Later, as the Hyatt Place neared…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post ​Developer bringing new ‘low-cost luxury’ hotel to Southwest D.C. appeared first on WTOP.

Get more at Read More