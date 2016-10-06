​As Reston Limousine Grows, There’s One Thing Missing: the Limos

Who can forget the ultimate scene in “Pretty Woman,” where Richard Gere pulls up to Julia Roberts’ Skid Row apartment in a white stretch limo, the knight in shining armor ready to save her? Or when Cameron pleads with Ferris Bueller to “rent a limo … a nice stretch job with a TV and a bar” instead of borrowing his father’s Ferrari?

No one above a certain age, probably. But what those two classic limo scenes have in common — having been released more than 25 years ago — is the reason why Reston Limousine, one of the largest executive transportation companies in the region, owns just a few of its namesake vehicles anymore.

CEO Kristina Bouweiri just sold two of her limos, as well as a stretch Hummer, which brings the total for limousines in her fleet down to three — out of 250 vehicles.

“Basically limousines have just gone out of style,” Bouweiri said. “The limousines only go out a couple days a week, if we’re lucky.” At their peak, in the mid-1990s, the company…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

The post ​As Reston Limousine grows, there’s one thing missing: the limos appeared first on WTOP.

Get more at Read More