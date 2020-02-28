DC Woman Tracks Down Stolen Dog; Dognapper on the Loose

A D.C. woman’s weeklong search for her stolen dog had a happy ending Thursday when she found the pup.

Kelly Hughes’ 3-year-old pit bull, Lady, was playing in the front yard of their home on Abbey Place NE Saturday afternoon when a man lured her with a ball she dropped, grabbed her and took off.

“I was angry and I was appalled,” Hughes said.

She called police, who asked for the public’s help finding Lady.

Hughes searched every day, finally spotting Lady with the dognapper Thursday.

“I jumped out of the vehicle quickly and called her name, and she ran right to me, and the guy who took her took off running,” Hughes said.

Police continue to search for the man.

“I don’t want this to happen to nobody else,” Hughes said.