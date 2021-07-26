crash

DC Woman Says Trash Truck Punched Hole in Her Home

By NBC Washington Staff

A D.C. woman arrived home to find bricks dislodged and sunlight where a full wall was supposed to be. A neighbor then showed her video of a trash truck that they suspect caused the damage. 

Melinda McKay got home on Adams Street NW and barely believed her eyes. 

“I couldn’t believe it,” she said with a laugh and a “mind blown” gesture. 

She saw a hole in the wall, bricks knocked out and a heavy radiator dislodged. A window air conditioning unit was smashed on the ground outside. 

Video from a neighbor shows a trash truck stopped in the alley outside. 

McKay said she reached out to her D.C. Council member and the District of Public Works about the incident last week but received no replies. News4 reached out to the D.C. Department of Transportation as well. 

“I can’t imagine how you could do, like, this whole damage, all the way down the house, rip this out, push in all the bricks and just leave,” McKay said. 

