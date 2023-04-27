Plant Pirate: DC Woman Says Man Sold Her Plants, Stole Them Hours Later

We’ve all heard of porch pirates stealing packages, but one D.C. woman says a man who sold her plants in her neighborhood took them from her porch hours later.

Ana Duke said she was excited when a man on a bike came by her Edgewood home and offered potted plants at a discount.

"I do love flowers in the front yard," she said.

Duke said she gave him $30 cash for two of the plants.

Then, she put them out on her front porch.

But when Duke woke up the next morning, she was surprised to find her plants were gone.

She checked her Ring surveillance camera and saw the same man who sold her the plants walk onto her porch and take them.

"I thought I had gotten a great bargain, but that tells me, hey you know what? Sometimes a bargain’s not really a bargain until you read the fine print," Duke said.

She said she didn’t bother reporting it to the police, and chalked it up to a $30 life lesson.

Duke hopes her lesson will keep others from learning the hard way.

"Just be on the lookout for people selling you things from bikes. They may not be legit," she said.