DC Woman Killed in Crash on I-95 in Virginia

A D.C. woman died in a three-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Virginia Saturday morning.

The driver of the tractor-trailer came upon stopped traffic on southbound I-95 in Fairfax County after 10 a.m., Virginia State Police said.

The tractor-trailer ran off the left side of the road, struck the guardrail and continued down the left shoulder before hitting a Lexus IS 250 and then a 2018 Hyundai Tucson, police said.

None of the four people in the Lexus was injured, but the driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Ana Beatriz Cruz-Bonilla of D.C., and her passenger were taken to a hospital in Woodbridge, where Cruz-Bonilla died, police said. Her passenger has serious injuries.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

The tractor-trailer stopped on the left shoulder of the Purple Heart Bridge over the Occoquan River after continuing through a crossover blocked by bollards and across the I-95 express lanes and striking a jersey wall, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer and his passenger were not injured, police said.

Police charged the driver of the tractor-trailer with reckless driving.