DC Warns of Dangerous Cold; Snow Possible North of Beltway

The D.C. area is prepping for dangerously cold temperatures late Sunday and could also see an impactful winter event Monday, particularly north of the Beltway, during residents’ morning commutes.

The D.C. Department of Human Services activated its hypothermia alert for 7 p.m. Sunday and encouraged everyone to stay inside and learn the signs of hypothermia to help others in the community.

“The National Weather Service (NWS) reports that temperatures will be 29 degrees but will feel like 22 degrees due to wind chill and/or rain,” the alert read.

Anyone who sees someone in need of shelter should call the shelter hotline at 202-399-7093 or 311. Call 911 if there is an immediate risk to safety.

On Monday, Storm Team4’s Somara Theodore says there’s a decent chance that precipitation starts as a snow/wintry mix for areas west of I-95 and north of the Beltway between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Those areas north of the Beltway could see 1-2 inches of precipitation, but Theodore says this will not yield much in the way of accumulation as it becomes more a rain event later in the day.

