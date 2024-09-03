DC violence interrupter shot and killed by police in Southeast

A man who worked as a violence interrupter was shot and killed by D.C. officers early Sunday after police say he crashed into a McDonald’s in Southeast, refused to drop a gun and then grabbed an officer’s gun.

Justin Robinson, of Southeast, was killed. He was 26.

Robinson worked as a violence interrupter with the D.C. Office of the Attorney General and the Cure the Streets program, the office said.

Protesters blocked traffic outside the Seventh District police station a day after the killing.

The Metropolitan Police Department says officers were called to the McDonald’s in the 2500 block of Marion Barry Avenue SE, in the Skyland area, at about 5:30 a.m. Officers saw that a driver had hit the side of the fast-food restaurant, causing minor damage, police said.

A witness told News4 that at least two drivers were unconscious in the drive-thru and holding up the line. He said he knocked on their windows to try to wake them, to no avail. He said he left the parking lot but continued to watch from nearby and record on his cellphone as police converged on the area.

D.C. Police shot and killed a man sleeping in a car who appeared to have a weapon. News4's Derrick Ward reports.

Police say Robinson was unresponsive and officers could see a gun in his lap. Officers called for backup, Robinson started moving and he grabbed his gun, Chief of Police Pamela Smith said Sunday morning.

“He had his weapon in his hand, he was told to drop the weapon, our officers extended their firearm and the suspect grabbed his weapon at that time,” Smith said.

A written statement from police released Monday said, “As the officers approached the suspect with their service weapons drawn, the suspect grabbed one of the officer’s service weapons.”

Two officers opened fire, hitting Robinson.

“Oh! Oh! Shots! Shots! Oh! Oh!” the witness can be heard shouting on cellphone video.

DC Fire and EMS immediately began treating Robinson, but he died.

Police shared a photo of what they say was Robinson’s handgun.

The officers who opened fire were placed on administrative leave, per MPD policy. Body-worn camera footage will be released in line with D.C. law.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

In her remarks on Sunday, the police chief pointed to the hazards that officers encounter.

“This is just another reminder of the daily dangers that our officers face protecting the residents and visitors across the District of Columbia,” she said.

The police shooting occurred four days after Investigator Wayne David was fatally shot as he tried to retrieve a gun that a suspect was seen stashing in a storm drain.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.