DC Violence Interrupter Charged in 2017 Homicide

A violence interrupter with the D.C. Attorney General’s Office is charged in a 2017 homicide, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of 12th Street NE about 9:20 p.m. Feb. 17, 2017, found 53-year-old Eric Linnair Wright of Northwest D.C. suffered from a gunshot wound, police said. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police executing a D.C. Superior Court warrant arrested 39-year-old Cotey Wynn of Southeast D.C. Friday, D.C. police said. He is charged with second-degree murder while armed.

Detectives cracked the case after a witness came forward and identified Wynn as the man in a surveillance video D.C. police released in connection to the shooting, officials said.

Wynn was under Pretrial Services Agency’s supervision when he was arrested, police said. His arrest history includes felony murder, first-degree murder, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and distribution of a controlled substance.

Wynn is an employee and violence interrupter with the attorney general’s Cure the Streets program.

The attorney general’s office released the following statement: “The Office of the Attorney General is aware of Mr. Wynn’s arrest for a homicide he is alleged to have committed in 2017, prior to his employment with Cure the Streets. This case will now proceed through our criminal justice system where Mr. Wynn is presumed innocent. We are confident that justice will be served once this process is complete. Our hearts go out to the family of Mr. Wright, the victim in this case, and to the affected members of the community. The important work of the Cure the Streets team will continue.”

Wynn is being held without bond.