DC violence interrupter arrested for deadly shooting

It's been more than a year since Blake Bozeman was shot and killed at a nightclub along H Street Northeast, and now a man tasked with stopping gun violence in D.C. is under arrest.

“He wasn’t just an athlete, he was a businessman, he was a realtor, he had community service,” Blake Bozeman’s father, Todd Bozeman, told News4 at a basketball game honoring his son.

The 31-year-old was known as a family man and stand-out basketball star at Morgan State

University.

“Some people say he finished the race, but he really didn’t finish the race because he didn’t get his kids through,” Todd Bozeman said.

On Friday, D.C. police announced two arrests in the case: Cotey Wynn and Antwan Shelton were arrested and charged with first degree murder while armed.

Police said the shooting happened at the Cru Hookah Lounge along H Street.

Wynn is known for his work on D.C. streets as a violence interrupter with the Cure the Streets program. The organization works with the District’s Office of the Attorney General.

Wynn and Shelton were at the lounge and allegedly planned the shooting, according to court documents.

Investigators released photos of Wynn and Shelton walking up to the lounge before the shooting, which show the moments Shelton allegedly began firing inside the crowded lounge, striking and killing Bozeman and injuring three other people.

“He’s not going to be able to walk his daughter down the aisle, do the father daughter dance, none of that,” Todd Bozeman said.

Blake Bozeman worked as a realtor and left behind his wife and three young kids.

In a statement to News4, the OAG said, "These allegations are deeply troubling, and our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their loved ones. Our office had no knowledge of Cotey's potential involvement in any events related to his arrest."

Both Wynn and Shelton remain behind bars and are due back in court on April 1.