DC USPS worker found guilty of stealing $1.6M in checks from US mail

A United States Postal Worker was found guilty by a federal jury on Friday of stealing over $1.6 million worth of checks from the U.S. mail, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Hachikosela Muchimba, 44, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit theft of mail and bank fraud, theft of mail; bank fraud; engaging in a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity and unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of D.C.

Between December 2020 and March 2023, Muchimba stole U.S. Treasury checks and private party checks from the U.S. mail. He would either alter the checks by replacing the real payee’s name with his own or falsely endorse them. He then deposited them into bank accounts he controlled, according to court documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of D.C. said bank surveillance video caught him making deposits and withdrawals.

It also said Muchimba used the funds to live “a lavish lifestyle that included international travel, stays at luxury hotels, and purchases at gentlemen’s clubs.”

One of the charges he was found guilty for — unlawful procurement of naturalization — was because Muchimba also applied to become a naturalized U.S. citizen and provided false information to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers during the scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of D.C. said. Muchimba had falsely told them that he had not committed any crimes for which he had not been arrested.

Muchimba will be detained until his sentencing, which is set for Aug. 8, 2025.