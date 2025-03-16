Crime and Courts

DC USPS worker found guilty of stealing $1.6M in checks from US mail

The U.S. Attorney's Office of D.C. said the checks were used to fund a "lavish lifestyle"

By Jordan Young

MIAMI, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 12: A United States Postal Service mail box is seen on September 12, 2024 in Miami, Florida. The National Association of Secretaries of State and the National Association of State Election Directors warned the Postmaster General that problems with the postal service might disenfranchise voters in the upcoming election. They cited USPS mail delivery delays and other issues. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A United States Postal Worker was found guilty by a federal jury on Friday of stealing over $1.6 million worth of checks from the U.S. mail, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Hachikosela Muchimba, 44, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit theft of mail and bank fraud, theft of mail; bank fraud; engaging in a monetary transaction in property derived from specified unlawful activity and unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office of D.C.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Between December 2020 and March 2023, Muchimba stole U.S. Treasury checks and private party checks from the U.S. mail. He would either alter the checks by replacing the real payee’s name with his own or falsely endorse them. He then deposited them into bank accounts he controlled, according to court documents.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of D.C. said bank surveillance video caught him making deposits and withdrawals.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

It also said Muchimba used the funds to live “a lavish lifestyle that included international travel, stays at luxury hotels, and purchases at gentlemen’s clubs.”

One of the charges he was found guilty for — unlawful procurement of naturalization — was because Muchimba also applied to become a naturalized U.S. citizen and provided false information to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers during the scheme, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of D.C. said. Muchimba had falsely told them that he had not committed any crimes for which he had not been arrested.

Muchimba will be detained until his sentencing, which is set for Aug. 8, 2025.

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsWashington DC
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us