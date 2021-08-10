DC to Require COVID Vaccines or Regular Testing for District Employees

Employees of D.C.’s government will be required to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing, the mayor announced Tuesday.

All District employees, contractors, interns and grantees must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 19, Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference, standing with labor leaders. Teachers and other school employees are included in the requirement.

DC @MayorBowser to require Covid vaccination for DC government employees. Exemptions for: Medical, Religious @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/ZXXFX7iGug — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) August 10, 2021

Exemptions for medical or religious reasons will be granted. Anyone who is exempt will have to under weekly testing and provide a negative result.

“Failure to comply will lead to adverse employment actions,” the mayor’s presentation said.

So far, 54% of D.C. workers have shown that they are fully vaccinated.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases increased about tenfold in D.C. from July 7 to Aug. 7, data shows. Hospitalizations rose nearly 130%.

