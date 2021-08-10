DC to Require COVID Vaccines or Regular Testing for District Employees

Employees of D.C.’s government will be required to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing, the mayor announced Tuesday.
All District employees, contractors, interns and grantees must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 19, Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference, standing with labor leaders. Teachers and other school employees are included in the requirement.
Exemptions for medical or religious reasons will be granted. Anyone who is exempt will have to under weekly testing and provide a negative result.
“Failure to comply will lead to adverse employment actions,” the mayor’s presentation said.
So far, 54% of D.C. workers have shown that they are fully vaccinated.
The average number of new COVID-19 cases increased about tenfold in D.C. from July 7 to Aug. 7, data shows. Hospitalizations rose nearly 130%.
