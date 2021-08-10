vaccine mandates

DC to Require COVID Vaccines or Regular Testing for District Employees

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Employees of D.C.’s government will be required to prove they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing, the mayor announced Tuesday. 

All District employees, contractors, interns and grantees must be fully vaccinated by Sept. 19, Mayor Muriel Bowser said at a news conference, standing with labor leaders. Teachers and other school employees are included in the requirement.

Exemptions for medical or religious reasons will be granted. Anyone who is exempt will have to under weekly testing and provide a negative result. 

“Failure to comply will lead to adverse employment actions,” the mayor’s presentation said. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

So far, 54% of D.C. workers have shown that they are fully vaccinated.

The average number of new COVID-19 cases increased about tenfold in D.C. from July 7 to Aug. 7, data shows. Hospitalizations rose nearly 130%.

Local

ready 4 school 2 hours ago

Thousands of Prince George's Kids Need Required Vaccines for School: Official

dc crime 2 hours ago

US Attorney Drops Charges Against Man Punched by DC Police on Video

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

vaccine mandatesMuriel Bowsercovid-19 vaccine
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us