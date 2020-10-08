DC to Open Indoor Pools, Rec Centers Under Strict Safety Protocols Next Week

Washington, D.C., will open its indoor swimming pools and recreation centers next week under very strict safety protocols.

Already more than 5,000 people have made reservations to use the pools and fitness centers. The first week is almost fully booked.

The rec centers open Oct. 13. Reservations are required for 45 minutes in the gym or the pool. There are limits of one reservation per day and four per week.

Reservations open up seven days in advance, so if you want to use the pools or gyms you need to plan ahead.

The facilities will be open 6 days a week and be closed on Sundays.

Visitors and staff will be screened before entering the facilities and masks must be worn except when swimming.

Delano Hunter, who heads D.C. Parks and Recreation, pointed to the summer camp program operated during the pandemic without any staff or children testing positive.

“We served over 1,000 youth at over 19 facilities and over 107,000 meals at those same facilities, and our staff brought into the protocol, and we didn’t have any positive coronavirus cases.

Hunter said there will be a lot more for families than just pools and fitness centers in dozens of locations.

“Over 30 centers,” he said. “So some centers will be open for specific purposes, some just for cooperative play, which is an early childhood program, and others for fitness centers, learning hubs, after school meals and pool access.”