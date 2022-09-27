DC to Inspect All Bridges After Plea for Suicide-Prevention Barriers

The D.C. Department of Transportation reversed a previous decision on suicide-prevention barriers on bridges. The agency said in a statement Tuesday they will inspect all bridges to see if barriers are needed.

Chelsea Van Thof began pressuring the District to install protective barriers after her fiancé died by suicide on the Taft Bridge, in Northwest, as News4 reported. She said installing barriers on bridges could help save lives.

“When I learned how impulsive the act of suicide is, in most cases, and I know it was for Peter, I can’t help but think that he would still be here,” Van Thof said.

DDOT initially told News4 they did not have plans to install safety barriers on the Taft Bridge because of its historic nature.

Just a few blocks from the Taft Bridge, the Duke Ellington Bridge has 8-foot-high barriers that were installed in 1986, after 40 people died by suicide.

“The fact that the same bridge, essentially — one has a life-saving barrier and the other one doesn’t — blows my mind,” Van Thof said.

A DDOT spokesman said in a statement Tuesday: “The DC Department of Transportation foundational principle is to develop and maintain a safe, reliable, multimodal transportation system. Due to the historic nature of the William Howard Taft Bridge, extensive coordination is required with National Capital Planning Committee, National Park Service, DC State Historic Preservation Office, and the DC Commission on Fine Arts regarding any modification to the bridge, including placing barriers or fencing. DDOT has begun assessing the District’s entire bridge inventory to ensure they not only remain a safe means of transportation, but also present the needed security for human welfare."

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.