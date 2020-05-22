DC School Year to Start Aug. 31; Youth Employment Program to Be Virtual

Developing: The next school year in D.C. will start on Aug. 31. The mayor would not say whether families should expect in-person or virtual learning.

Summer school will be virtual until D.C. reaches stage two of reopening.

The popular Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program will be 90% virtual, with online internships and learning sessions.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

Previous story: D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is giving an update Friday on plans for schools and the summer as the coronavirus crisis continues.

Schools in the District are closed for in-person classes through an abbreviated academic year. A draft plan for next school year called for class sizes of 10 students or fewer and continued remote learning.

A document obtained by News4 showed three scheduling options. The first option would have students at school for one assigned day per week, with virtual learning for four days. The second option would have students at school for two assigned days per week, with virtual learning for three days. The third option would have students in schools for a full week every third week.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser shared the plans under consideration for reopening schools. News4's Mark Segraves reports.

D.C. will be ready to gradually reopen starting next week if coronavirus case numbers and other data continues to show improvements, the mayor said Thursday. Bowser said the start of a phased reopening appears possible on May 29. Reopening will be gradual, she said at a news conference Thursday.

"It is not an on-and-off switch. We will not be able to go back to life as we enjoyed it in February," the mayor said.

D.C. has had 11 straight days of declining community spread of the coronavirus. News4's Mark Segraves reports the mayor says if that trend continues through the weekend, the District could begin Phase One of reopening May 29.

And there was bad news Thursday for kids and anyone eager to go for a swim in a city pool: The mayor said she does not expect to be able to open pools until late summer at best.

“It is just too difficult to be able to insure social distancing around our pools,” Bowser said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.