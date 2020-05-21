Advisers Lay Out Recommendations for Reopening DC in 4 Stages

The news conference is ongoing. Watch live in the video feed above.

A group advising D.C. officials and how — but not when — to reopen the District in the wake of the coronavirus crisis laid out a four-stage plan Thursday morning.

The ReOpen DC Advisory Group recommended that D.C. reopen in four stages, guided by what health data shows. The plan is a recommendation that the District has not yet agreed to fully implement.

Under stage one, gatherings of up to 10 people would be allowed, working remotely would be strongly recommended and travel would be discouraged.

As health indicators point to improvements, D.C. would gradually allow larger groups of people, advise people to go back to work and allow more travel.

Parks would be reopened under stage one. Indoor dining would be reopened under stage two. Pools would be reopened under stage three. And stage four would bring a “new normal.

Secretary of Homeland Security Michael Chertoff and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice presented the group's recommendations via video call at a press conference Thursday morning.

The advisory group was set to weigh in on how to reopen D.C. but not when; that’s up to what the data shows and what the Health Department advises.

D.C. has now seen 11 consecutive days of declined community spread of the virus. Mayor Muriel Bowser and health officials have said they must see 14 days of this trend to lift the stay-at-home order, in addition to hitting other goals.

Chertoff and Rice were expected to add expertise, experience and a global perspective to the advisory group, the mayor said on April 27, when she announced their roles.

“These are people who are used to getting things done,” she said.

Other members of the group include former mayors Adrian Fenty and Anthony Williams.

