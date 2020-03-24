coronavirus

DC to Stop In-Person Service at DMV to Promote Social Distancing

The D.C. Department of Motor Vehicles and two other agencies won't offer in-person customer service starting Wednesday, March 25

By Sophia Barnes

Washington, D.C., plans to stop in-person customer service at the Department of Motor Vehicle and other city offices to encourage social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

Starting Wednesday, March 25, the DMV, Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) and Department of Transportation will not be available for in-person customer service, the city announced Tuesday.

The deadlines for government documents, inspections and other requirements are postponed, the mayor said.

The expiration date for driver's licenses, vehicle registrations and other DMV-issued documents that were set to expire between March 1 and April 28 is extended to May 15. All tickets will remain in their current status until May 15.

DCRA functions will be moved online, including permit and plan reviews. Business licenses that expire during the emergency will be considered valid until 45 days after the city-issued emergency ends.

Any public space permits must be applied for online.

In-person services are expected to resume April 27, which is also when D.C. has said students can go back to class.

D.C.'s confirmed cases reached 137 on Monday. The majority of the new positive cases were people under 40 years old, with the youngest a 1-year-old girl and the oldest a 73-year-old woman.

D.C. residents are encouraged to stay inside unless absolutely necessary. The city has issued several orders to encourage social distancing, including barring dine-in service at restaurants and closing schools.

