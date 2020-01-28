Local
Washington DC

DC Testing 2 People for Coronavirus

A third person who was tested did not have the virus, health officials say

By Gina Cook

By Gina Cook

83485878
Getty Images

Two people in D.C. are waiting on test results for coronavirus, a new virus that has killed dozens of people in China and sickened thousands, health officials announced Tuesday.

The D.C. Department of Health said a third person tested does not have the virus.

"DC Health is closely monitoring the novel coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China. We are participating in national calls led by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and providing guidance to local healthcare providers and hospitals," the health department said in a statement.

Local

1 hour ago

AOL Co-Founder’s DC Area Estate Sold For Record-Breaking $45 Million

counterfeiting 4 hours ago

Maryland Counterfeiters Printed $100 Bills, Made Off With $95K: Feds

Maryland's health department was awaiting test results for one patient, the department said Monday.

In Virginia, two out of three people tested did not have the virus. Test results for the third person are expected later this week.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCcoronavirusVirus
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather School Closings Videos U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Politics First Read — DMV Community Project Innovation Harris' Heroes Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us