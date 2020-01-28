DC Testing 2 People for Coronavirus

Two people in D.C. are waiting on test results for coronavirus, a new virus that has killed dozens of people in China and sickened thousands, health officials announced Tuesday.

The D.C. Department of Health said a third person tested does not have the virus.

"DC Health is closely monitoring the novel coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China. We are participating in national calls led by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and providing guidance to local healthcare providers and hospitals," the health department said in a statement.

Maryland's health department was awaiting test results for one patient, the department said Monday.

In Virginia, two out of three people tested did not have the virus. Test results for the third person are expected later this week.