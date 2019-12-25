DC Temps to Hit Almost 60 Degrees Before New Year’s

Our days are looking merry and bright.

High temperatures in the D.C. area are set to remain in the 50s on Christmas Day and through New Year's Eve, Storm Team4 says.

This weekend, high temperatures will hit almost 60 degrees. We're looking at a high of 56 on Saturday and 58 on Sunday.

Christmas is finally here. Time to start the coffee pot and get some cinnamon rolls in the oven. For kids who got new bikes, you're in luck. Perfect riding weather today. For those that got video games, get outside and play for a while. ;-) Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/4NuIq9RqsG — Chuck Bell (@ChuckBell4) December 25, 2019

We're expecting dry weather and plenty of sunshine until Sunday evening, when rain is expected. That rain may extend through Monday morning, Storm Team4's Somara Theodore said.

At night and in the early morning, we'll have lows in the 30s and 40s.

New Year's Eve, which is coming up on Tuesday, is expected to be dry, with a high of 51 degrees. New Year's Day looks a little cooler, with a high of 46 degrees.