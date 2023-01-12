LAPD

DC Teacher Dies Hours After Encounter With Police in Los Angeles

Police tased Keenan Anderson following traffic accident, school says in statement

By Matthew Stabley

Keenan Anderson
Digital Pioneers Academy

A D.C. teacher died hours after he was shocked with a stun gun in a struggle with police officers in Los Angeles.

Keenan Anderson taught 10th-grade English at Digital Pioneers Academy in Southeast, according to a statement from the school. He was visiting family in Los Angeles over winter break.

“He suffered cardiac arrest after being forcibly restrained and repeatedly tased by police following a traffic accident,” the statement said.

Anderson, 31, died Jan. 3 after going into cardiac arrest about 4-and-a-half hours after officers shocked him during a struggle in Venice, according to LAPD. He was wanted for possible DUI after a crash.

Police said he acted erratically and spoke unintelligibly while ignoring commands, NBCLA reported. He was tased after running into traffic and resisting officers.

"He was clearly not in his right mind, yet he was handled with such force," said Carl Douglas, an attorney for the Anderson family.

Anderson is one of three men whose deaths after encounters with LAPD officers are under investigation.

"Keenan was a deeply committed educator and father of a 6-year-old son,” the statement from Digital Pioneers Academy said. “He had over eight years of experience as a teacher and leader. In less than six months at Digital Pioneers Academy, he established strong relationships with scholars and staff. He was beloved by all."

