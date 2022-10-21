DC Teacher Accused of Forcing Boy, 7, Into Closet as Punishment

A D.C. Public Schools teacher is accused of forcing a 7-year-old boy into a utility closet as punishment.

Bertrina Herndon said her son’s shirt looked like someone had dragged him by the collar when she picked him up at Lawrence Boone Elementary on Minnesota Avenue SE Monday. She described a finger-sized hole and threads where a button appeared to have been ripped off by force.

She said her son told her one of his teachers became angry with him and forcefully shoved him into a school utility closet.

“He said, ‘My teacher, she ripped my buttons off of my shirt,’” Herndon said.

She said her son told her his art teacher then physically forced him into the utility closet and ordered him to remain there as punishment for misbehaving.

“They didn’t know of the closet,” Herndon said. “They didn’t have any knowledge of this – the principal, security, no one did. They had to sit and ask my son questions before they entered the closet to make sure that his description matched the description, and it did – to a T.”

“While we cannot comment on personnel matters, DCPS takes any allegations regarding student safety and wellbeing extremely seriously,” the school district told News4 in a statement.

“Per our protocols, the incident has been referred to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) and DCPS internal departments for further investigation," the statement said.

Herndon said she’s had to take time off from work to be with her son, who likes school but is extremely anxious about returning.

The boy’s father said he’s grateful that his son felt safe telling his parents what happened. He said he worries other children might not feel as comfortable.

“We talk to him, we explain to him how important this is,” he said. “He understands why he’s not in school. Because he wants to go to school but he just wants to make sure that he’s safe in school.”

DCPS would not confirm whether the teacher is still in the classroom.

D.C. police confirmed a police report was taken and the incident is being investigated.