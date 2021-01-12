DC Suspends Indoor Dining, Museums Past Inauguration Day

Indoor dining and museums in Washington, D.C., will remain closed through Jan. 22 to protect public safety and health, amid concerns over Inauguration-related unrest and a worsening coronavirus crisis, Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered.

The suspension of indoor dining and other activities has been extended amid concerns that President-elect Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration celebrations could bring more violence or unrest to the city.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Under a mayoral order, the DC Circulator route on the National Mall is suspended. Museums and libraries are closed, and non-essential businesses should tell employees to telework. The order is set to expire at 5 a.m. on Jan. 22.

The closures were initially put in place over the holidays and were set to expire Friday.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation warned Monday that armed protests are possible in the District, particularly between Jan. 16 and Inauguration Day.

Key metrics show coronavirus is growing. Cases and hospitalization numbers have trended upward so far this year.