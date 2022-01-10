DC Students to Self-Test Again During Upcoming Breaks

Tens of thousands of D.C. students and staff members tested themselves for COVID-19 last week in order to return to schools after winter break.

Students and staff members will have to self-test for COVID again after February break and spring break, Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday. The rule will apply to breaks of at least five days for the remainder of the school year.

Dr. Christina Grant, State Superintendent of Education for the Office of the State Superintendent of Education, explained how it will work.

“The Friday before the break, we will make sure children have access to kits to take home with them,” Grant said at a news conference. “Then DCPS and public charter schools will issue guidance on which days to test to return. Most likely it will be the Sunday before schools reopen.”

The upcoming extended breaks are in February and April.

The mayor’s office also announced plans to make it easier for seniors and the families of young children to get rapid tests.

Rapid tests will be available at six senior wellness centers. Here’s the list.

One rapid test kit per week also will be available at schools to all registered pre-K and kindergarten students.

The schools superintendent is expected to announce this week whether the testing for pre-K and kindergarten students and staff will be mandatory or voluntary.