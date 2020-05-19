DC Students Could Be in Classrooms Just 1 or 2 Days Per Week This Fall

D.C. Public Schools are considering major changes to the school schedule in order to keep students safe as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Plans under consideration include staggered schedules that would have students in classrooms just one or two days per week, with class sizes of 10 students or fewer. Students would learn remotely for the remaining days.

Like just about everything, going to school is going to be a much different experience next year. A document obtained by News4 details the options that D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and schools officials are considering.

Three scheduling options are being considered. The first option would have students at school for one assigned day per week, with virtual learning for four days. The second option would have students at school for two assigned days per week, with virtual learning for three days. The third option would have students in schools for a full week every third week.

Students at @dcpublicschools may only go to in-person classes 1 day a week next year. Document obtained by @nbcwashington details options considered by @MayorBowser A: 1 day a week B: 2 days a week C: 1 full week every 3rd week. Class size reduced to 10 students @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/Op4a0wkXOF — Mark Segraves (@SegravesNBC4) May 19, 2020

Classrooms would be reconfigured to allow for 6 feet of social distancing, dramatically reducing the average class size. Ten students would be in each first-grade through 12th-grade classroom. Pre-kindergarten and kindergarten classes would have just six to eight students.

Many other changes are planned. Students and staff would have to wear face coverings, pass through a hand-sanitizing station when they arrive to school and then have their temperatures checked.

Water fountains would be turned off. Schools would undergo enhanced daily cleaning. And meals would be delivered to classrooms instead of having students go to lunch rooms.

Bowser has said the next school year could begin in early August.

In a written statement, a representative told News4 that D.C. school officials are working to “re-imagine physical learning environments, evaluate phased entry for summer learning and next school year, as well as identify new tools or resources needed for reopening all aspects of education.”

For families with more than one child, it may not be possible for siblings to go to school on the same day.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.