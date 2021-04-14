DC Statehood Bill Set for Key Committee Vote in US House

A bill that would make Washington, D.C., the nation’s 51st state faces a key committee vote on Wednesday.

The U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform will mark up and vote on H.R. 51, a bill that would give the District’s 700,000 residents voting representation in the legislature.

This will prepare the bill to move to the House floor for debate, which could occur next week, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has said the bill has more support across the country than ever before.

She first introduced a statehood bill 30 years ago and has not stopped fighting to get D.C. residents voting representation in Congress.

The movement has gained the support of many Democrat leaders over the past few years, including President Joe Biden.

Last June, the House passed another version of the statehood bill — marking the first time a chamber of Congress has ever voted in favor of statehood.

However, the bill went nowhere in the Republican-controlled Senate, and the new measure also faces opposition from the GOP.