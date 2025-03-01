DC shuts down Tony Cheng's restaurant over $500K in back taxes

One of D.C.’s oldest restaurants has been shut down by the city, and the owners are accused of owing $500,000 in back taxes.

Tony Cheng’s Chinese and Mongolian Restaurant has been a mainstay on the D.C. restaurant scene and a cornerstone of Chinatown since 1986.

According to court documents, the D.C. attorney general’s office alleges Cheng owes unpaid sales taxes and withholding wage taxes from 2017 through 2020.

In 2024, Cheng declared bankruptcy, but that did not wipe out the tax debt.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Sources familiar with the matter told News4 there is a dispute as to how much Cheng owes and Cheng is in negotiations with the city in the hopes of reaching a payment schedule that would allow him to reopen.