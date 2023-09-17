Washington DC

DC shootings leave teen, man hurt on Saturday

The shootings happened in the 5000 block of Ivory Walters Lane SE and in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road NE. 

By Briana Trujillo and Madeline Herron

NBC Washington

Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a teen and a man hurt in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

The first shooting happened in the 5000 block of Ivory Walters Lane SE, where police found the teenage victim just before 3 p.m.

He was described as an “early-teen juvenile,” but his exact age was not provided. 

The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing. More information on his condition was not immediately available. 

D.C. police did not provide information on a potential suspect in that shooting.

At 3:53 p.m., authorities found a man shot in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road NE. 

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. 

Police were searching for the shooter.

More information on the motive of either shooting was not provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

