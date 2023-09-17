DC shootings leave teen, man hurt on Saturday

Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a teen and a man hurt in Washington, D.C., on Saturday.

The first shooting happened in the 5000 block of Ivory Walters Lane SE, where police found the teenage victim just before 3 p.m.

He was described as an “early-teen juvenile,” but his exact age was not provided.

The victim was taken to the hospital conscious and breathing. More information on his condition was not immediately available.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

D.C. police did not provide information on a potential suspect in that shooting.

At 3:53 p.m., authorities found a man shot in the 1200 block of Brentwood Road NE.

He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police were searching for the shooter.

More information on the motive of either shooting was not provided.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.