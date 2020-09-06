DC Seminarians on Floating Tiki Bar Save Man From Drowning

Jimmy McDonald was out on a rented kayak on Lake George in upstate New York when he took a spill.

"My pride and my ego told me, 'I'll figure this out,'" McDonald said.

But the fall loosened McDonald's life jacket up to his ears, and he said his thoughts quickly started turning dark.

"I think I might die today. I think this might be it," he said to himself.

Then, the salvation McDonald prayed for came in the form of a floating tiki bar carrying seminarians and priests from St. Joseph's Seminary in Washington, D.C. who were on a break from a lakefront religious retreat.

Noah Ismael, a second year seminarian, said, "His kayak was overturned and we said, 'Hey, do you need help?'"

The seminarians had been in the area because a coronavirus outbreak had hit St. Joseph's Seminary. Ismael said a man had drowned in those same waters a week before, and it was weighing on their minds when they came across McDonald, who was begging for help.

"It was a movement of the holy spirit, that’s what I’ll say," Ismael said about that day.

McDonald, who is a substance abuse counselor and a recovered substance abuser, finds the rescue ironic.

"I've been sober for seven years, and I get saved by a tiki bar," McDonald said.