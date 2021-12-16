COVID-19

DC School Shifts to Virtual Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

NBC Universal, Inc.

An elementary school in Northwest Washington, D.C., has canceled in-person classes and shifted to virtual learning after an outbreak of COVID-19, officials say.

Whittier Elementary will move to virtual learning from Thursday until Dec. 22. At least 14 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past week.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Students won’t return to classrooms until winter break ends as scheduled on Jan. 3, officials said.

Students can pick up learning devices on Thursday. Here’s more information for parents and students.

Local

The News4 Rundown 13 hours ago

COVID Shuts Down Schools; Miss DC's Big Plans: The News4 Rundown

Virginia 13 mins ago

‘I'm Sorry, But I Gotta Go': DUI Suspect Flees Stop in Virginia, Sheriff Says

The school said they did not take the last-minute schedule change lightly.

“I know that this is disappointing news as we approach winter break and the holiday season, but the well-being of our community is our top priority,” principal Tiffany Johnson wrote in a letter to the community.

Washington, D.C., is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, which are up more than 98% over two weeks, according to data compiled by NBC News.

This article tagged under:

COVID-19Washington DC
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us