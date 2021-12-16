DC School Shifts to Virtual Learning Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

An elementary school in Northwest Washington, D.C., has canceled in-person classes and shifted to virtual learning after an outbreak of COVID-19, officials say.

Whittier Elementary will move to virtual learning from Thursday until Dec. 22. At least 14 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past week.

Students won’t return to classrooms until winter break ends as scheduled on Jan. 3, officials said.

Students can pick up learning devices on Thursday. Here’s more information for parents and students.

The school said they did not take the last-minute schedule change lightly.

“I know that this is disappointing news as we approach winter break and the holiday season, but the well-being of our community is our top priority,” principal Tiffany Johnson wrote in a letter to the community.

Washington, D.C., is experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, which are up more than 98% over two weeks, according to data compiled by NBC News.