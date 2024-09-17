Northwest DC

DC school evacuated after construction odor sickens students

Medics evaluated 24 students and four adults after an odor from asphalt work sparked illnesses at Cleveland Elementary School, DC Fire and EMS said

By Andrea Swalec

A powerful odor inside an elementary school in Northwest D.C. sickened students and staff members on Tuesday and led to a hazmat response as the school was evacuated.

Medics evaluated 24 students and four adults, and they required no further medical attention, DC Fire and EMS said. One adult was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Cleveland Elementary School, on 8th Street NW in the Shaw area, was evacuated because of what school officials initially called “an unknown odor.”

DC Fire and EMS were called to the school shortly after 10:30 a.m. after several people reportedly felt sick.

News4 video shows students and staff members being evacuated to the parking lot of a nearby church. Students were dismissed to their families, DC Public Schools said.

A hazmat crew responded to determine the source of the stench. Large fans could be seen at an entrance to the building.

The source of the odor was asphalt work at an “adjacent construction site,” DC Fire and EMS concluded.

No hazardous meter readings were found, according to the department.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

